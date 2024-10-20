- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Two crates, each weighing 100.0 N, are dangled at opposite ends of a cable that passes over a smooth pulley. The pulley is attached to the roof by a rope. Calculate the tension in the rope. Assume that the pulley and cable have negligible mass.
The ratio of the weight of a person on the surface of Mars to that on the surface of Earth is 0.38. Find the acceleration due to gravity on the surface of Mars.
A massless rope is connected to a slab that has a mass of 5.00 kg that rests on a horizontal, frictionless table. The rope passes over a light, smooth pulley at the edge of the table and is attached to a hanging slab with a mass of m. The rope has a tension of 20.0 N. What is the acceleration of the system when the two slabs are released?
Ali's office is on the ground floor of a research center. He takes an elevator to get to the third floor. His velocity versus time graph in the elevator is shown in the figure. If his mass is 60kg calculate his weight at i) t = 2 s, ii) t = 5 s, and iii) t = 7 s.
A man stands on a weighing scale inside a stationary lift. When the lift moves, the scale temporarily displays 0.85 of his actual weight. Determine the lift's acceleration and indicate whether it moves upwards or downwards.
A 5.00-kg cat holds a lift's rope and snaps at force 100 N. Calculate the lift's minimum acceleration (magnitude and direction).
A 6850-kg cargo plane ascends at 0.75 m/s² while lifting a 1100-kg container. If the rope's mass is negligible, measure the tension in the rope connecting the container to the plane.