6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) / Vertical Forces & Acceleration / Problem 3

A massless rope is connected to a slab that has a mass of 5.00 kg that rests on a horizontal, frictionless table. The rope passes over a light, smooth pulley at the edge of the table and is attached to a hanging slab with a mass of m. The rope has a tension of 20.0 N. What is the acceleration of the system when the two slabs are released?