A student uses a frequency generator and an oscillator to produce a progressive wave along a string. The string has a length of 1.2 m and a mass of 5 g. The produced wave is modeled with the wave function y(x,t) = 12 mm sin([π/2(rad/m) x] - [100π (rad/s) t]). Determine the progressive wave's i) amplitude (A), ii) frequency (f) and iii) wavelength (λ).