- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
At 20 m from a portable generator, the sound intensity is 2 × 10-4 W/m2. The permissible noise intensity limit during the night is 0.5 μW/m2. i) At what distance from habitation should the generator be placed? ii) Calculate the intensity experienced by a person living at a distance twice the minimum distance. iii) What power of sound does the generator produce?
A light wave from a bulb has an intensity of 1.5 × 10-2 W/m2 at 25 m. Suppose the bulb radiates uniformly in all directions. Find the bulb's total power output.
Lasers' high-precision welding features make them suitable to weld implantable medical devices. Pulsed Nd: YAG is typically used during the medical welding process. A pulsed Nd: YAG laser operates at a wavelength of 1064 nm with a typical pulse duration of 5 ns. Each laser pulse contains 2.0 joules. The laser spot radius is 0.75 mm. Calculate the intensity of the laser pulse.
A radio wave transmitter emits radio waves at an intensity of 4.5 × 10-3 W/m2. These waves are received by an antenna with a 120 cm diameter. Determine the amount of energy that will be delivered to the antenna if the radio waves are incident on the antenna for 3.0 min.
A car horn emits 50 W of sound power. Suppose you are standing 10.0 m away from the car. Determine the intensity of sound at the point where you are standing.