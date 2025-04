18. Waves & Sound / Wave Intensity / Problem 1

At 20 m from a portable generator, the sound intensity is 2 × 10-4 W/m2. The permissible noise intensity limit during the night is 0.5 μW/m2. i) At what distance from habitation should the generator be placed? ii) Calculate the intensity experienced by a person living at a distance twice the minimum distance. iii) What power of sound does the generator produce?