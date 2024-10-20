9. Work & Energy / Work On Inclined Planes / Problem 3

Consider a rider, weighing 80 kg, and riding a moped bicycle up a hill. If the rider can exert a force on the pedals equal to 0.85 times their weight, and the diameter of the moped bicycle's wheels is 50 cm, while the gear ratios between the front and back sprockets are 2:1, calculate the maximum slope of the hill the rider can climb at a constant speed. Assume the rider's force is consistently applied downward and neglect friction. The weight of the moped is 23 kg and the diameter of the pedal motion is 30 cm.