Beats definitions Flashcards

Beats Oscillation in amplitude from interference of two sound waves with similar frequencies.

Frequency Number of cycles per second in a wave, measured in Hertz (Hz).

Amplitude Maximum displacement of a wave from its rest position, affecting loudness.

Constructive Interference When two waves align to increase amplitude, creating a larger wave.

Destructive Interference When two waves cancel each other out, reducing amplitude to zero.

Beat Frequency Absolute difference between frequencies of two interfering sound waves.

Pitch Perceived frequency of a sound, calculated as the average of two interfering waves.

Wavelength Distance between consecutive crests of a wave, affecting frequency.

Superposition Combination of two overlapping waves resulting in a new wave pattern.

Sound Wave Longitudinal wave that travels through a medium, carrying sound.

Transverse Wave Wave with oscillations perpendicular to the direction of energy transfer.

Cycle Complete sequence of a wave's oscillation from crest to crest.

Hertz Unit of frequency, representing one cycle per second.

Speed of Sound Rate at which sound waves travel through a medium, typically 343 m/s in air.