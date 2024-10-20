Beats definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Beats definitions
  • Beats
    Oscillation in amplitude from interference of two sound waves with similar frequencies.
  • Frequency
    Number of cycles per second in a wave, measured in Hertz (Hz).
  • Amplitude
    Maximum displacement of a wave from its rest position, affecting loudness.
  • Constructive Interference
    When two waves align to increase amplitude, creating a larger wave.
  • Destructive Interference
    When two waves cancel each other out, reducing amplitude to zero.
  • Beat Frequency
    Absolute difference between frequencies of two interfering sound waves.
  • Pitch
    Perceived frequency of a sound, calculated as the average of two interfering waves.
  • Wavelength
    Distance between consecutive crests of a wave, affecting frequency.
  • Superposition
    Combination of two overlapping waves resulting in a new wave pattern.
  • Sound Wave
    Longitudinal wave that travels through a medium, carrying sound.
  • Transverse Wave
    Wave with oscillations perpendicular to the direction of energy transfer.
  • Cycle
    Complete sequence of a wave's oscillation from crest to crest.
  • Hertz
    Unit of frequency, representing one cycle per second.
  • Speed of Sound
    Rate at which sound waves travel through a medium, typically 343 m/s in air.
  • Loudness
    Perceived intensity of sound, varying with amplitude and beat frequency.