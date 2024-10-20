Beats definitions Flashcards

- BeatsOscillation in amplitude from interference of two sound waves with similar frequencies.
- FrequencyNumber of cycles per second in a wave, measured in Hertz (Hz).
- AmplitudeMaximum displacement of a wave from its rest position, affecting loudness.
- Constructive InterferenceWhen two waves align to increase amplitude, creating a larger wave.
- Destructive InterferenceWhen two waves cancel each other out, reducing amplitude to zero.
- Beat FrequencyAbsolute difference between frequencies of two interfering sound waves.
- PitchPerceived frequency of a sound, calculated as the average of two interfering waves.
- WavelengthDistance between consecutive crests of a wave, affecting frequency.
- SuperpositionCombination of two overlapping waves resulting in a new wave pattern.
- Sound WaveLongitudinal wave that travels through a medium, carrying sound.
- Transverse WaveWave with oscillations perpendicular to the direction of energy transfer.
- CycleComplete sequence of a wave's oscillation from crest to crest.
- HertzUnit of frequency, representing one cycle per second.
- Speed of SoundRate at which sound waves travel through a medium, typically 343 m/s in air.
- LoudnessPerceived intensity of sound, varying with amplitude and beat frequency.