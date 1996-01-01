18. Waves & Sound
Beats
18. Waves & Sound
Beats
concept
Beats
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Beats
Additional resources for Beats
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (8)
- Two organ pipes, open at one end but closed at the other, are each 1.14 m long. One is now lengthened by 2.00 ...
- The motors that drive airplane propellers are, in some cases, tuned by using beats. The whirring motor produce...
- Two guitarists attempt to play the same note of wavelength 64.8 cm at the same time, but one of the instrument...
- CALC You have two small, identical boxes that generate 440 Hz notes. While holding one, you drop the other fro...
- Piano tuners tune pianos by listening to the beats between the harmonics of two different strings. When proper...
- A flute player hears four beats per second when she compares her note to a 523 Hz tuning fork (the note C). Sh...
- Two strings are adjusted to vibrate at exactly 200 Hz. Then the tension in one string is increased slightly. A...
- Piano tuners tune pianos by listening to the beats between the harmonics of two different strings. When proper...