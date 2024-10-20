Biot-Savart Law (Calculus) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Biot-Savart Law A fundamental equation to calculate the magnetic field produced by a current in a wire.

Magnetic Field A vector field surrounding a current-carrying wire or moving charge, influencing other currents and magnetic materials.

Current The flow of electric charge, typically measured in amperes, represented by I in equations.

Infinitesimal Segment A very small vector segment of a wire, denoted as dL, used in integration to calculate fields.

Position Vector A vector, denoted as r, pointing from the current element to the point where the field is calculated.

Cross Product A mathematical operation on two vectors producing a third vector perpendicular to the plane of the first two.

Implicit Differentiation A calculus technique used to differentiate equations not solved for one variable in terms of another.

Velocity The rate of change of position of a charge, influencing the magnetic field produced.

Point Charge An idealized model of a particle with electric charge concentrated at a single point in space.

Distributed Current A current spread over a region or along a wire, as opposed to a single moving charge.

Mu Naught (μ₀) The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields.

Theta (θ) The angle between the velocity vector of a charge and the position vector in magnetic field calculations.

Integral A mathematical operation used to sum infinitesimal contributions to calculate quantities like fields.

R Cubed (r³) The cube of the distance from the current element to the point of field measurement, affecting field strength.