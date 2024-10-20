Biot-Savart Law (Calculus) definitions Flashcards
Biot-Savart Law (Calculus) definitions
- Biot-Savart LawA fundamental equation to calculate the magnetic field produced by a current in a wire.
- Magnetic FieldA vector field surrounding a current-carrying wire or moving charge, influencing other currents and magnetic materials.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge, typically measured in amperes, represented by I in equations.
- Infinitesimal SegmentA very small vector segment of a wire, denoted as dL, used in integration to calculate fields.
- Position VectorA vector, denoted as r, pointing from the current element to the point where the field is calculated.
- Cross ProductA mathematical operation on two vectors producing a third vector perpendicular to the plane of the first two.
- Implicit DifferentiationA calculus technique used to differentiate equations not solved for one variable in terms of another.
- VelocityThe rate of change of position of a charge, influencing the magnetic field produced.
- Point ChargeAn idealized model of a particle with electric charge concentrated at a single point in space.
- Distributed CurrentA current spread over a region or along a wire, as opposed to a single moving charge.
- Mu Naught (μ₀)The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields.
- Theta (θ)The angle between the velocity vector of a charge and the position vector in magnetic field calculations.
- IntegralA mathematical operation used to sum infinitesimal contributions to calculate quantities like fields.
- R Cubed (r³)The cube of the distance from the current element to the point of field measurement, affecting field strength.
- QSymbol representing electric charge, used in equations for calculating magnetic fields from moving charges.