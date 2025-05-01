Calculating Cross Product Using Components quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you calculate the cross product of two vectors using their components in unit vector notation?

To calculate the cross product of two vectors A and B using their components, express A = (Ax i + Ay j + Az k) and B = (Bx i + By j + Bz k). The cross product C = A × B is a vector with components: Cx = Ay Bz − By Az Cy = Az Bx − Bz Ax Cz = Ax By − Bx Ay So, C = (Ay Bz − By Az) i + (Az Bx − Bz Ax) j + (Ax By − Bx Ay) k.