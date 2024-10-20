Energy in Connected Objects (Systems) definitions Flashcards
Energy in Connected Objects (Systems) definitions
Terms in this set (15)
- Atwood MachineA system consisting of two masses connected by a string over a pulley, used to study motion and forces.
- Energy ConservationA principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant over time.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mass times velocity squared.
- Potential EnergyThe energy stored in an object due to its position in a force field, such as gravitational potential energy.
- Gravitational PotentialEnergy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, often relative to a reference point.
- Non-Conservative ForcesForces that cause energy dissipation from a system, such as friction, not present in this problem.
- PulleyA wheel on an axle designed to support movement and change of direction of a taut cable or belt.
- Initial VelocityThe velocity of an object at the start of a time interval, zero in this problem as the system starts from rest.
- Final SpeedThe speed of an object at the end of a time interval, calculated as 2.56 m/s for both blocks in this problem.
- HeightThe vertical distance of an object from a reference point, 3 meters for Block B initially.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, 5 kg for Block B and 4 kg for Block A in this problem.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object, same for both blocks due to their connection.
- StringA thin piece of material connecting two objects, transmitting force and motion in the system.
- SystemA set of interacting components considered in a problem, such as the blocks and pulley in this example.
- EquationA mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions, used to solve for final speed.