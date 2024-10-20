Energy in Connected Objects (Systems) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Atwood Machine A system consisting of two masses connected by a string over a pulley, used to study motion and forces.

Energy Conservation A principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant over time.

Kinetic Energy The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mass times velocity squared.

Potential Energy The energy stored in an object due to its position in a force field, such as gravitational potential energy.

Gravitational Potential Energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, often relative to a reference point.

Non-Conservative Forces Forces that cause energy dissipation from a system, such as friction, not present in this problem.

Pulley A wheel on an axle designed to support movement and change of direction of a taut cable or belt.

Initial Velocity The velocity of an object at the start of a time interval, zero in this problem as the system starts from rest.

Final Speed The speed of an object at the end of a time interval, calculated as 2.56 m/s for both blocks in this problem.

Height The vertical distance of an object from a reference point, 3 meters for Block B initially.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, 5 kg for Block B and 4 kg for Block A in this problem.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object, same for both blocks due to their connection.

String A thin piece of material connecting two objects, transmitting force and motion in the system.

System A set of interacting components considered in a problem, such as the blocks and pulley in this example.