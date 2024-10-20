Energy of Circular Orbits definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Energy of Circular Orbits definitions

Energy of Circular Orbits definitions
  • Orbital Distance
    The radius of a satellite's path around a central body, affecting its velocity and energy.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy possessed by a satellite due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy stored due to a satellite's position in a gravitational field, given by -Gmm/r.
  • Energy Conservation
    Principle stating total energy remains constant in an isolated system, used to solve orbit problems.
  • Gravitational Constant
    A universal constant (G) used in calculating gravitational forces and energy.
  • Central Body
    The massive object around which a satellite orbits, such as Earth.
  • Work
    Energy transfer required to change a satellite's orbit, positive for increasing and negative for decreasing.
  • Velocity
    The speed and direction of a satellite in orbit, influencing its kinetic energy.
  • VSAT Equation
    Formula relating orbital velocity to gravitational constant and orbital radius.
  • Initial Orbit
    The starting path of a satellite before any work is done to change its orbit.
  • Final Orbit
    The new path of a satellite after work is done to change its orbit.
  • Negative Work
    Energy release required to decrease a satellite's orbit, increasing its velocity.
  • Positive Work
    Energy input required to increase a satellite's orbit, decreasing its velocity.
  • Circular Orbit
    An orbit with a constant radius and velocity, simplifying energy calculations.
  • Total Energy
    Sum of kinetic and potential energy in an orbit, expressed as -Gmm/2r or -1/2 mv^2.