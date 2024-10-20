Energy of Circular Orbits definitions Flashcards
Energy of Circular Orbits definitions
- Orbital DistanceThe radius of a satellite's path around a central body, affecting its velocity and energy.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy possessed by a satellite due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.
- Potential EnergyEnergy stored due to a satellite's position in a gravitational field, given by -Gmm/r.
- Energy ConservationPrinciple stating total energy remains constant in an isolated system, used to solve orbit problems.
- Gravitational ConstantA universal constant (G) used in calculating gravitational forces and energy.
- Central BodyThe massive object around which a satellite orbits, such as Earth.
- WorkEnergy transfer required to change a satellite's orbit, positive for increasing and negative for decreasing.
- VelocityThe speed and direction of a satellite in orbit, influencing its kinetic energy.
- VSAT EquationFormula relating orbital velocity to gravitational constant and orbital radius.
- Initial OrbitThe starting path of a satellite before any work is done to change its orbit.
- Final OrbitThe new path of a satellite after work is done to change its orbit.
- Negative WorkEnergy release required to decrease a satellite's orbit, increasing its velocity.
- Positive WorkEnergy input required to increase a satellite's orbit, decreasing its velocity.
- Circular OrbitAn orbit with a constant radius and velocity, simplifying energy calculations.
- Total EnergySum of kinetic and potential energy in an orbit, expressed as -Gmm/2r or -1/2 mv^2.