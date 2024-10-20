Energy of Circular Orbits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Orbital Distance The radius of a satellite's path around a central body, affecting its velocity and energy.

Kinetic Energy Energy possessed by a satellite due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.

Potential Energy Energy stored due to a satellite's position in a gravitational field, given by -Gmm/r.

Energy Conservation Principle stating total energy remains constant in an isolated system, used to solve orbit problems.

Gravitational Constant A universal constant (G) used in calculating gravitational forces and energy.

Central Body The massive object around which a satellite orbits, such as Earth.

Work Energy transfer required to change a satellite's orbit, positive for increasing and negative for decreasing.

Velocity The speed and direction of a satellite in orbit, influencing its kinetic energy.

VSAT Equation Formula relating orbital velocity to gravitational constant and orbital radius.

Initial Orbit The starting path of a satellite before any work is done to change its orbit.

Final Orbit The new path of a satellite after work is done to change its orbit.

Negative Work Energy release required to decrease a satellite's orbit, increasing its velocity.

Positive Work Energy input required to increase a satellite's orbit, decreasing its velocity.

Circular Orbit An orbit with a constant radius and velocity, simplifying energy calculations.