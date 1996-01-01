8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Energy of Circular Orbits
Energy of Circular Orbits
The 12,000-kg Lunar Command Module is in a circular orbit above the Moon’s surface. If it spends ¼ of its fuel energy ( J) bringing it to a circular orbit just above the surface, how high was its original orbit?
A
m
B
m
C
m
D
m
a) How much work do you have to do on a 100-kg payload to move it from Earth’s surface to a height of 1000 km?
b) How much additional work must you do to put this payload into orbit at this altitude?
A
(a) J;
(b) J
B
(a) J;
(b) J
C
(a) J;
(b) J
D
(a) J;
(b) J
