Energy of Elliptical Orbits definitions Flashcards

Elliptical Orbits Paths where kinetic and potential energies vary, with energy conservation still applying.

Kinetic Energy Energy that is maximum at periapsis and minimum at apoapsis in elliptical orbits.

Potential Energy Energy that is minimum at periapsis and maximum at apoapsis in elliptical orbits.

Periapsis The closest point in an elliptical orbit where velocity and kinetic energy are maximum.

Apoapsis The farthest point in an elliptical orbit where velocity and kinetic energy are minimum.

Angular Momentum A conserved quantity in elliptical orbits, allowing velocity comparison at different points.

Semi-Major Axis The longest diameter of an ellipse, crucial for energy calculations in elliptical orbits.

Energy Conservation Principle stating total energy remains constant, though kinetic and potential energies vary.

Velocity Speed of an object in orbit, maximum at periapsis and minimum at apoapsis.

Work Energy required to transition between circular and elliptical orbits.

Orbit Transition The process of changing from one orbital path to another, involving work and energy changes.

Circular Orbit An orbit where kinetic and potential energies are constant, unlike elliptical orbits.

Gravitational Constant A constant used in calculating gravitational forces and energy in orbital mechanics.

Mass A factor in calculating gravitational forces and energy in orbital mechanics.