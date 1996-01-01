8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Energy of Elliptical Orbits
Speed and Energy of Elliptical Orbits
Pluto travels in a fairly elliptical orbit around the Sun. At its closest distance of km, its orbital speed is 6.12 km/s. At its farthest, its orbital speed reduces to just 3.71 km/s. How far is it from the Sun at this point (in km)?
km
km
km
km
Comet Traveling Around the Sun
Energy Conservation in Changing Elliptical Orbits
A comet is in a highly elliptical orbit around the Sun with a period of 2400 years. If this comet has a mass of approximately kg, what is the total energy of its orbit?
J
J
J
J
Changing from a Elliptical to Circular Orbit
