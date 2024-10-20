Equipotential Surfaces definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Equipotential Surface A boundary where electric potential remains constant, meaning no work is required to move a charge along it.

Electric Field A vector field around a charged particle that represents the force exerted on other charges.

Point Charge A charged object treated as if all its charge is concentrated at a single point.

Potential Difference The difference in electric potential between two points, driving the flow of charge.

Electric Dipole A pair of equal and opposite charges separated by a distance, creating a unique field pattern.

Voltage The electric potential energy per unit charge, measured in volts.

Microcoulomb A unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs.

Perpendicular At an angle of 90 degrees to a given line, plane, or surface.

Radius The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.

Work The energy required to move a charge against an electric field.

Potential Equation The formula kq/r, describing potential around a point charge.

Right Angle An angle of 90 degrees, indicating perpendicularity.

Symmetrical Having balanced proportions or identical parts on either side of a dividing line.

Constant A value that does not change.