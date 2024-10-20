Equipotential Surfaces definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Equipotential Surfaces definitions

Equipotential Surfaces definitions
  • Equipotential Surface
    A boundary where electric potential remains constant, meaning no work is required to move a charge along it.
  • Electric Field
    A vector field around a charged particle that represents the force exerted on other charges.
  • Point Charge
    A charged object treated as if all its charge is concentrated at a single point.
  • Potential Difference
    The difference in electric potential between two points, driving the flow of charge.
  • Electric Dipole
    A pair of equal and opposite charges separated by a distance, creating a unique field pattern.
  • Voltage
    The electric potential energy per unit charge, measured in volts.
  • Microcoulomb
    A unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs.
  • Perpendicular
    At an angle of 90 degrees to a given line, plane, or surface.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.
  • Work
    The energy required to move a charge against an electric field.
  • Potential Equation
    The formula kq/r, describing potential around a point charge.
  • Right Angle
    An angle of 90 degrees, indicating perpendicularity.
  • Symmetrical
    Having balanced proportions or identical parts on either side of a dividing line.
  • Constant
    A value that does not change.
  • Distance
    The amount of space between two points, often measured in meters.