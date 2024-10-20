Equipotential Surfaces definitions Flashcards

- Equipotential SurfaceA boundary where electric potential remains constant, meaning no work is required to move a charge along it.
- Electric FieldA vector field around a charged particle that represents the force exerted on other charges.
- Point ChargeA charged object treated as if all its charge is concentrated at a single point.
- Potential DifferenceThe difference in electric potential between two points, driving the flow of charge.
- Electric DipoleA pair of equal and opposite charges separated by a distance, creating a unique field pattern.
- VoltageThe electric potential energy per unit charge, measured in volts.
- MicrocoulombA unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs.
- PerpendicularAt an angle of 90 degrees to a given line, plane, or surface.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.
- WorkThe energy required to move a charge against an electric field.
- Potential EquationThe formula kq/r, describing potential around a point charge.
- Right AngleAn angle of 90 degrees, indicating perpendicularity.
- SymmetricalHaving balanced proportions or identical parts on either side of a dividing line.
- ConstantA value that does not change.
- DistanceThe amount of space between two points, often measured in meters.