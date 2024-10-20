Pressure Gauge: U-shaped Tube definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

U-shaped Tube A device used to measure pressure differences using liquid columns in a U-shaped configuration.

Pressure Gauge An instrument for measuring the pressure of a fluid, often using a U-shaped tube.

Vacuum A space devoid of matter, creating a pressure lower than atmospheric pressure.

Density A measure of mass per unit volume, affecting liquid column heights in a U-tube.

Equilibrium A state where opposing forces or influences are balanced, as in liquid levels in a U-tube.

Delta h The difference in height between two liquid columns in a U-shaped tube.

Gauge Pressure The pressure relative to atmospheric pressure, often calculated in U-tube problems.

Atmospheric Pressure The pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, affecting open U-tube ends.

Interface The boundary where two different liquids meet in a U-shaped tube.

Rho A symbol representing density in equations related to U-shaped tubes.

Height Difference The vertical distance between liquid levels in a U-tube, crucial for pressure calculations.

Absolute Pressure The total pressure at a point, including atmospheric pressure, in a fluid.

Relative Pressure The pressure difference between two points, excluding atmospheric pressure.

SI Units The International System of Units used for standardizing measurements, such as meters for height.