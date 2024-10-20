Skip to main content
Pressure Gauge: U-shaped Tube definitions Flashcards

Pressure Gauge: U-shaped Tube definitions
  • U-shaped Tube
    A device used to measure pressure differences using liquid columns in a U-shaped configuration.
  • Pressure Gauge
    An instrument for measuring the pressure of a fluid, often using a U-shaped tube.
  • Vacuum
    A space devoid of matter, creating a pressure lower than atmospheric pressure.
  • Density
    A measure of mass per unit volume, affecting liquid column heights in a U-tube.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where opposing forces or influences are balanced, as in liquid levels in a U-tube.
  • Delta h
    The difference in height between two liquid columns in a U-shaped tube.
  • Gauge Pressure
    The pressure relative to atmospheric pressure, often calculated in U-tube problems.
  • Atmospheric Pressure
    The pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, affecting open U-tube ends.
  • Interface
    The boundary where two different liquids meet in a U-shaped tube.
  • Rho
    A symbol representing density in equations related to U-shaped tubes.
  • Height Difference
    The vertical distance between liquid levels in a U-tube, crucial for pressure calculations.
  • Absolute Pressure
    The total pressure at a point, including atmospheric pressure, in a fluid.
  • Relative Pressure
    The pressure difference between two points, excluding atmospheric pressure.
  • SI Units
    The International System of Units used for standardizing measurements, such as meters for height.
  • Pascal
    The SI unit of pressure, equivalent to one newton per square meter.