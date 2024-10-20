Pressure Gauge: U-shaped Tube definitions Flashcards
Pressure Gauge: U-shaped Tube definitions
- U-shaped TubeA device used to measure pressure differences using liquid columns in a U-shaped configuration.
- Pressure GaugeAn instrument for measuring the pressure of a fluid, often using a U-shaped tube.
- VacuumA space devoid of matter, creating a pressure lower than atmospheric pressure.
- DensityA measure of mass per unit volume, affecting liquid column heights in a U-tube.
- EquilibriumA state where opposing forces or influences are balanced, as in liquid levels in a U-tube.
- Delta hThe difference in height between two liquid columns in a U-shaped tube.
- Gauge PressureThe pressure relative to atmospheric pressure, often calculated in U-tube problems.
- Atmospheric PressureThe pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, affecting open U-tube ends.
- InterfaceThe boundary where two different liquids meet in a U-shaped tube.
- RhoA symbol representing density in equations related to U-shaped tubes.
- Height DifferenceThe vertical distance between liquid levels in a U-tube, crucial for pressure calculations.
- Absolute PressureThe total pressure at a point, including atmospheric pressure, in a fluid.
- Relative PressureThe pressure difference between two points, excluding atmospheric pressure.
- SI UnitsThe International System of Units used for standardizing measurements, such as meters for height.
- PascalThe SI unit of pressure, equivalent to one newton per square meter.