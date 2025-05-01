Pressure Gauge: U-shaped Tube quiz #1 Flashcards

What causes 'pressure' within a wire or, more generally, within a fluid or solid?

Pressure within a material, such as a wire, is created by the force exerted per unit area by the particles (atoms, molecules, or electrons) inside the material. In fluids, pressure arises from the weight of the fluid above and any external forces applied, while in solids like wires, it is due to the internal forces that particles exert on each other when the material is under stress or load.