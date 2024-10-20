Gravitational Potential Energy quiz Flashcards
Gravitational Potential Energy quiz
When is potential energy transformed into kinetic energy?
Potential energy is transformed into kinetic energy when an object falls under the influence of gravity, causing its speed to increase.What happens to the energy as it moves up the pyramid?
As energy moves up the pyramid, potential energy increases due to an increase in height, while kinetic energy decreases as speed decreases.Which object has the most potential energy?
The object with the most potential energy is the one with the greatest height and mass in a gravitational field.What is an example of potential energy?
An example of potential energy is a book placed on a shelf, where it has gravitational potential energy due to its height above the ground.Which of the following is not a form of potential energy?
Kinetic energy is not a form of potential energy, as it is associated with motion rather than position.Which of the following is an example of potential rather than kinetic energy?
A compressed spring is an example of potential energy, as it stores energy due to its position.Potential energy was converted to what two things?
Potential energy was converted to kinetic energy and work done by gravity.What is the form of energy contained in a dam called?
The form of energy contained in a dam is gravitational potential energy, due to the height of the water.Which of the following is an example in which kinetic energy is converted to potential energy?
A pendulum swinging upwards is an example where kinetic energy is converted to potential energy.Example of potential energy?
A rock perched at the edge of a cliff is an example of potential energy.What kind of energy is stored energy?
Potential energy is stored energy, as it is based on an object's position or configuration.Which of the following is not an example of potential energy?
A moving car is not an example of potential energy, as it involves kinetic energy.What is something that would change the potential energy in this situation?
Changing the height of an object would change its gravitational potential energy.What is an example of an object with potential energy?
A stretched rubber band is an example of an object with potential energy.Energy stored in a system due to its position is what kind of energy?
Energy stored in a system due to its position is called potential energy.What is the stored energy in an object due to its position called?
The stored energy in an object due to its position is called potential energy.What type of energy is stored due to its position in a gravitational field?
Gravitational potential energy is stored due to an object's position in a gravitational field.Which of these is a type of potential energy?
Gravitational potential energy is a type of potential energy.Which of the following is an example of gravitational potential energy?
A water reservoir at a height is an example of gravitational potential energy.Which of the following are forms of potential energy?
Forms of potential energy include gravitational, elastic, and chemical potential energy.Potential energy is best defined as which of the following?
Potential energy is best defined as the energy stored in an object due to its position or configuration.What are some different forms of potential energy?
Different forms of potential energy include gravitational, elastic, and chemical potential energy.Which of the following has the greatest amount of potential energy?
An object with the greatest height and mass in a gravitational field has the greatest amount of potential energy.