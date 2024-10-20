Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Isobaric Process A thermodynamic process occurring at constant pressure, often involving work done by or on the system.

Isovolumetric Process A thermodynamic process occurring at constant volume, where no work is done by the system.

Molar Specific Heat The amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one mole of a substance by one degree Celsius.

C_P Molar specific heat at constant pressure, used in isobaric processes.

C_V Molar specific heat at constant volume, used in isovolumetric processes.

Monoatomic Gas A gas consisting of single atoms, with specific heat values of 3/2 R for C_V and 5/2 R for C_P.

Diatomic Gas A gas consisting of molecules with two atoms, with specific heat values of 5/2 R for C_V and 7/2 R for C_P.

Internal Energy The total energy contained within a system, including kinetic and potential energy of particles.

Heat Transfer The process of energy transfer from one body or system to another due to temperature difference.

PV Diagram A graphical representation of the pressure-volume relationship in a thermodynamic process.

First Law of Thermodynamics Energy conservation principle stating that the change in internal energy equals heat added minus work done.

R (Gas Constant) A constant used in equations of state for gases, approximately 8.314 J/(mol·K).

Isotherm A line on a PV diagram representing a process occurring at constant temperature.

Delta T The change in temperature, calculated as the final temperature minus the initial temperature.