Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats definitions Flashcards

Back
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats definitions
1/15
  • Isobaric Process
    A thermodynamic process occurring at constant pressure, often involving work done by or on the system.
  • Isovolumetric Process
    A thermodynamic process occurring at constant volume, where no work is done by the system.
  • Molar Specific Heat
    The amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one mole of a substance by one degree Celsius.
  • C_P
    Molar specific heat at constant pressure, used in isobaric processes.
  • C_V
    Molar specific heat at constant volume, used in isovolumetric processes.
  • Monoatomic Gas
    A gas consisting of single atoms, with specific heat values of 3/2 R for C_V and 5/2 R for C_P.
  • Diatomic Gas
    A gas consisting of molecules with two atoms, with specific heat values of 5/2 R for C_V and 7/2 R for C_P.
  • Internal Energy
    The total energy contained within a system, including kinetic and potential energy of particles.
  • Heat Transfer
    The process of energy transfer from one body or system to another due to temperature difference.
  • PV Diagram
    A graphical representation of the pressure-volume relationship in a thermodynamic process.
  • First Law of Thermodynamics
    Energy conservation principle stating that the change in internal energy equals heat added minus work done.
  • R (Gas Constant)
    A constant used in equations of state for gases, approximately 8.314 J/(mol·K).
  • Isotherm
    A line on a PV diagram representing a process occurring at constant temperature.
  • Delta T
    The change in temperature, calculated as the final temperature minus the initial temperature.
  • Calorimetry
    The science of measuring the heat of chemical reactions or physical changes.