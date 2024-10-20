Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats quiz Flashcards
Adiabatic temperature changes result from which of the following conditions in the atmosphere?
Adiabatic temperature changes occur when a parcel of air expands and cools or compresses and warms without exchanging heat with its surroundings. This is due to changes in pressure and volume, not heat transfer.
If we know the heat transfer equation q=0.3, how can we calculate the change in internal energy for a gas undergoing an isovolumetric process?
In an isovolumetric process, the work done is zero, so the change in internal energy equals the heat transfer. If q=0.3, the change in internal energy is also 0.3, assuming the units are consistent with the context of the problem.
What is the main difference between the heat equations used for solids/liquids and gases?
For gases, the heat equation uses molar specific heat (nCΔT) instead of specific heat per kilogram (mcdeltaT) because mass information is often unavailable.
How do you determine the molar specific heat for isobaric and isovolumetric processes?
For isobaric processes, use CP (molar specific heat at constant pressure), and for isovolumetric processes, use CV (molar specific heat at constant volume).
What are the CV values for monoatomic and diatomic gases?
For monoatomic gases, CV is 3/2 R, and for diatomic gases, CV is 5/2 R.
In an isovolumetric process, what is the relationship between heat transfer and change in internal energy?
In an isovolumetric process, the work done is zero, so the change in internal energy equals the heat transfer.
How do you calculate the change in internal energy for a gas in an isovolumetric process?
Use the equation ΔE = nCVΔT, where n is the number of moles, CV is the molar specific heat at constant volume, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
What happens to temperature and heat transfer as you move away from the origin on a PV diagram?
As you move away from the origin on a PV diagram, both temperature and heat transfer increase, resulting in positive values.
What is the significance of a horizontal line on a PV diagram in terms of process type?
A horizontal line on a PV diagram indicates an isovolumetric process, where the volume remains constant.
How do you determine the change in temperature for a process on a PV diagram?
The change in temperature (ΔT) is calculated as the final temperature minus the initial temperature, based on the isotherms the process moves between.