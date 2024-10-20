How Dielectrics Work definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
How Dielectrics Work definitions

How Dielectrics Work definitions
  • Dielectric
    An insulating material capable of polarizing in response to an external electric field.
  • Polarization
    The alignment of charges within a material in response to an external electric field.
  • Insulator
    A material that does not conduct electricity and can polarize when exposed to an electric field.
  • Electric Field
    A field around charged particles that exerts a force on other charges, influencing their alignment.
  • Capacitor
    A device that stores electrical energy in an electric field, affected by the presence of a dielectric.
  • Charge Alignment
    The orientation of positive and negative charges in a dielectric under an electric field.
  • Field Lines
    Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of an electric field.
  • Vacuum
    A space devoid of matter, where electric field lines are not absorbed by any material.
  • Atomic Level
    The scale at which individual atoms and their interactions are considered.
  • Field Reduction
    The decrease in electric field strength within a dielectric compared to a vacuum.