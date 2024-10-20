How Dielectrics Work definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Dielectric An insulating material capable of polarizing in response to an external electric field.

Polarization The alignment of charges within a material in response to an external electric field.

Insulator A material that does not conduct electricity and can polarize when exposed to an electric field.

Electric Field A field around charged particles that exerts a force on other charges, influencing their alignment.

Capacitor A device that stores electrical energy in an electric field, affected by the presence of a dielectric.

Charge Alignment The orientation of positive and negative charges in a dielectric under an electric field.

Field Lines Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of an electric field.

Vacuum A space devoid of matter, where electric field lines are not absorbed by any material.

Atomic Level The scale at which individual atoms and their interactions are considered.