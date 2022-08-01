Hey, guys, in this video, we're gonna be talking about how di electrics work. Okay, The little nitty gritty stuff. All right, let's get to it. What a die electric is specifically is it's an insulating material that has the ability to polarize. We talked about polarization a while ago when we were discussing how objects gain charge. Okay, on the left. Here, I haven't insulate er that's left alone. It hasn't no external electric field, So all of those atoms, right, which are a positive and negative charge, are oriented in all sorts of random directions. Okay, this is non polarized. However, when I put this insulating material in an external electric field, then the charges want to align themselves in a particular way. Okay? Thes negative charges. Wanna move up the sorry down the electric. Yeah, up the electric field was right the first time. And these positive charges wanna move down the electric field so they all orient themselves in a specific way to align with the electric field. This is a polarized insulate. Er so an insulator that has the ability to polarize is a dye electric. Now, how did I electrics affect capacitors? This is another thing that we wanna look at at the atomic level. Consider the capacitor shown that has a small die electric placed partially inside of it. What happens is in the vacuum. This capacity produces five electric field lines. The thing is that the Dye electric has charges, for instance, negative charges that can absorb some of those field lines so they don't pass through the dye electric and then positive charges that then produce those same field lines again. Okay, so inside the die electric, the actual amount of electric field lines is reduced. Die electrics reduce the electric field. We can see from this figure that there are only two electric field lines inside the die electric. So in a vacuum, the electric field is gonna be one value. But inside the die electric, it's always going to be less Okay, this wraps up our discussion about how di electrics worked on the atomic level. Okay, all this nitty gritty stuff about Die electrics. Thanks for watching guys

