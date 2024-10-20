Index of Refraction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Index of Refraction A ratio of the speed of light in a vacuum to the speed of light in a material.

Speed of Light The constant speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.

Vacuum A space devoid of matter where light travels at its maximum speed.

Material Any substance through which light travels slower than in a vacuum.

Water A material with an index of refraction of 1.33, where light travels at 2.25 x 10^8 m/s.

Air A common material with an index of refraction very close to 1, often approximated as 1.

Numerator The top part of a fraction, representing the speed of light in a vacuum in the index of refraction.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, representing the speed of light in a material in the index of refraction.

Constant A value that does not change, such as the speed of light in a vacuum.