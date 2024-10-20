Index of Refraction definitions Flashcards
Index of Refraction definitions
- Index of RefractionA ratio of the speed of light in a vacuum to the speed of light in a material.
- Speed of LightThe constant speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.
- VacuumA space devoid of matter where light travels at its maximum speed.
- MaterialAny substance through which light travels slower than in a vacuum.
- WaterA material with an index of refraction of 1.33, where light travels at 2.25 x 10^8 m/s.
- AirA common material with an index of refraction very close to 1, often approximated as 1.
- NumeratorThe top part of a fraction, representing the speed of light in a vacuum in the index of refraction.
- DenominatorThe bottom part of a fraction, representing the speed of light in a material in the index of refraction.
- ConstantA value that does not change, such as the speed of light in a vacuum.
- TableA reference in textbooks listing indices of refraction for various materials.