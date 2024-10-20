Index of Refraction definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Index of Refraction definitions

Index of Refraction definitions
  • Index of Refraction
    A ratio of the speed of light in a vacuum to the speed of light in a material.
  • Speed of Light
    The constant speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.
  • Vacuum
    A space devoid of matter where light travels at its maximum speed.
  • Material
    Any substance through which light travels slower than in a vacuum.
  • Water
    A material with an index of refraction of 1.33, where light travels at 2.25 x 10^8 m/s.
  • Air
    A common material with an index of refraction very close to 1, often approximated as 1.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, representing the speed of light in a vacuum in the index of refraction.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, representing the speed of light in a material in the index of refraction.
  • Constant
    A value that does not change, such as the speed of light in a vacuum.
  • Table
    A reference in textbooks listing indices of refraction for various materials.