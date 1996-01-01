33. Geometric Optics
Index of Refraction
concept
Index of Refraction
2
Diamond has a refractive index of 2.42. How fast would a light ray travel through a diamond?
A
B
C
D
3
You turn on one laser in air and shine a second laser through a glass block. How much farther does the light travel in air compared to light traveling in the glass over a period of 2 nanoseconds?
A
0.19m
B
0.15m
C
0.6m
D
1.1m
4
Example 1
