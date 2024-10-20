Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electromagnetic Waves Waves consisting of oscillating electric and magnetic fields, perpendicular to each other, traveling through space without a medium.

Electric Field A field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges, oscillating in electromagnetic waves.

Magnetic Field A field produced by moving electric charges, oscillating perpendicular to the electric field in electromagnetic waves.

Right-Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of electromagnetic wave travel using hand orientation with electric and magnetic fields.

Speed of Light The constant speed at which electromagnetic waves travel in a vacuum, approximately 3.0 x 10^8 meters per second.

Vacuum A space devoid of matter where electromagnetic waves can travel without a medium.

Perpendicular Describes the orientation of electric and magnetic fields in electromagnetic waves, forming right angles to each other.

Oscillation The repetitive variation, typically in time, of the magnitude and direction of electric and magnetic fields in waves.

Magnitude The strength or size of the electric or magnetic field in an electromagnetic wave.

Direction The path along which electromagnetic waves travel, determined by the right-hand rule.

Medium A substance through which mechanical waves travel, not required for electromagnetic waves.

Mechanical Waves Waves that require a medium to travel, such as sound or water waves, unlike electromagnetic waves.

Permittivity A measure of how an electric field affects and is affected by a dielectric medium, relevant in electromagnetic theory.

Permeability A measure of the ability of a material to support the formation of a magnetic field within itself.