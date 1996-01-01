32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
concept
Introduction to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
ProblemProblem
You measure the electric field of an electromagnetic wave at a particular moment and find it points in the +z direction. The magnetic field points in the +y direction. In which direction is this wave traveling?
A
+x
B
+y
C
-x
D
-y
concept
Introduction to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves - Speed of Light
ProblemProblem
You measure the magnetic field strength of a traveling electromagnetic wave to be 8.0×10−7T , oriented along the +x direction. If this EM wave moves in the +y direction, what is the magnitude and direction of the wave's electric field at that same exact spot?
A
240CN in the -z direction
B
2.4×10−15CN in the -z direction
C
240CN in the +z direction
D
2.4×10−15CN in the +z direction
example
Example 1
