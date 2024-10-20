Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Elliptical Orbits Paths of celestial objects that are oval-shaped, with varying distances from the central body.

Semi-Major Axis Half the longest diameter of an ellipse, crucial for calculating orbital periods in elliptical orbits.

Aphelion Distance The farthest point in an orbit from the central body, used to calculate the semi-major axis.

Eccentricity A measure of how much an orbit deviates from being circular, affecting the shape of the orbit.

Orbital Period The time taken for a celestial object to complete one full orbit around another object.

Gravitational Constant A fundamental constant (G) used in the calculation of gravitational forces and orbital dynamics.

Mass of Central Body The mass of the object being orbited, crucial for determining the orbital period using Kepler's laws.

Circular Orbits A special case of elliptical orbits where the path is a perfect circle, with constant distance from the center.

Perihelion Distance The closest point in an orbit to the central body, not used in the given example calculation.