8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
Comet Halley has a highly elliptical orbit around the Sun, circling once every 75.6 years with its closest point to the Sun being only 0.57AU ("Astronomical Unit", where 1 AU = m and represents the average Earth-Sun distance). How far will Comet Halley get from the Sun?
A
m
B
m
C
m
D
m
3
example
Distant Star orbiting Black Hole
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits