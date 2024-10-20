LRC Circuits definitions Flashcards
LRC Circuits definitions
- InductorA component in LRC circuits that stores energy in a magnetic field and affects current change.
- ResistorA component that opposes the flow of electric current, causing energy dissipation.
- CapacitorA device that stores electrical energy in an electric field, initially charged in LRC circuits.
- Kirchhoff's Loop RuleA principle stating that the sum of voltages around a closed loop equals zero.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference across a component in a circuit.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge, influenced by the discharge of the capacitor in LRC circuits.
- Differential EquationAn equation involving derivatives that describes the behavior of LRC circuits.
- UnderdampedA circuit condition where resistance is low, causing oscillatory behavior with decreasing amplitude.
- Critically DampedA state where the circuit reaches equilibrium without oscillating, ideal for quick stabilization.
- OverdampedA condition with high resistance, preventing oscillations and resembling an RC circuit.
- Angular FrequencyThe rate of oscillation in underdamped circuits, affected by resistance and inductance.
- Energy DissipationThe process of energy loss in a circuit, primarily through the resistor.
- OscillationThe repetitive variation in charge or current, seen in underdamped circuits.
- EquilibriumThe state where the circuit stabilizes without oscillations, as in critically damped circuits.
- ChargeThe quantity of electricity held by the capacitor, influencing current and voltage.