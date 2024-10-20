LRC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inductor A component in LRC circuits that stores energy in a magnetic field and affects current change.

Resistor A component that opposes the flow of electric current, causing energy dissipation.

Capacitor A device that stores electrical energy in an electric field, initially charged in LRC circuits.

Kirchhoff's Loop Rule A principle stating that the sum of voltages around a closed loop equals zero.

Voltage The electric potential difference across a component in a circuit.

Current The flow of electric charge, influenced by the discharge of the capacitor in LRC circuits.

Differential Equation An equation involving derivatives that describes the behavior of LRC circuits.

Underdamped A circuit condition where resistance is low, causing oscillatory behavior with decreasing amplitude.

Critically Damped A state where the circuit reaches equilibrium without oscillating, ideal for quick stabilization.

Overdamped A condition with high resistance, preventing oscillations and resembling an RC circuit.

Angular Frequency The rate of oscillation in underdamped circuits, affected by resistance and inductance.

Energy Dissipation The process of energy loss in a circuit, primarily through the resistor.

Oscillation The repetitive variation in charge or current, seen in underdamped circuits.

Equilibrium The state where the circuit stabilizes without oscillations, as in critically damped circuits.