Mirror Equation definitions Flashcards

Mirror Equation Relates object distance, image distance, and focal length to determine image location in mirrors.

Spherical Mirror A mirror shaped as if it were part of a sphere, characterized by a radius of curvature.

Radius of Curvature The radius of the sphere from which a spherical mirror is conceptually derived.

Focal Length Half the radius of curvature, indicating the distance from the mirror to the focal point.

Concave Mirror A converging mirror with a positive focal length, capable of producing real images.

Convex Mirror A diverging mirror with a negative focal length, producing only virtual images.

Plane Mirror A flat mirror with an infinite focal length, producing virtual images with equal size.

Real Image An inverted image formed by converging light rays, having a positive image distance.

Virtual Image An upright image formed by diverging light rays, having a negative image distance.

Magnification The ratio of image height to object height, indicating size and orientation of the image.

Sign Convention Rules determining the positivity or negativity of focal lengths and image distances.

Object Distance The distance from the object to the mirror, used in the mirror equation.

Image Distance The distance from the image to the mirror, used in the mirror equation.

Upright Image An image with the same orientation as the object, indicated by positive magnification.