Mirror Equation definitions Flashcards

Mirror Equation definitions
Mirror Equation definitions
- Mirror EquationRelates object distance, image distance, and focal length to determine image location in mirrors.
- Spherical MirrorA mirror shaped as if it were part of a sphere, characterized by a radius of curvature.
- Radius of CurvatureThe radius of the sphere from which a spherical mirror is conceptually derived.
- Focal LengthHalf the radius of curvature, indicating the distance from the mirror to the focal point.
- Concave MirrorA converging mirror with a positive focal length, capable of producing real images.
- Convex MirrorA diverging mirror with a negative focal length, producing only virtual images.
- Plane MirrorA flat mirror with an infinite focal length, producing virtual images with equal size.
- Real ImageAn inverted image formed by converging light rays, having a positive image distance.
- Virtual ImageAn upright image formed by diverging light rays, having a negative image distance.
- MagnificationThe ratio of image height to object height, indicating size and orientation of the image.
- Sign ConventionRules determining the positivity or negativity of focal lengths and image distances.
- Object DistanceThe distance from the object to the mirror, used in the mirror equation.
- Image DistanceThe distance from the image to the mirror, used in the mirror equation.
- Upright ImageAn image with the same orientation as the object, indicated by positive magnification.
- Inverted ImageAn image with an opposite orientation to the object, indicated by negative magnification.