33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
1
concept
Mirror Equation
9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Example 1
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
A 4 cm tall object is placed 15 cm in front of a concave mirror with a focal length of 5 cm. Where is the image produced? Is this image real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted? What is the height of the image?
A
si = 7.5cm; Real; Inverted, 2cm
B
si = 15cm; Real; Inverted, 4cm
C
si = 0.13 cm; Real; Inverted, 0.0087cm
D
si = -7.5cm; Real; Inverted, -2cm
4
ProblemProblem
You want to produce a mirror that can produce an upright image that would be twice as tall as the object when placed 5 cm in front of it. What shape should this mirror be? What radius of curvature should the mirror have?
A
concave; 20cm
B
convex; 20cm
C
concave; 10cm
D
convex; 10 cm
E
It is not possible
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Mirror Equation
Additional resources for Mirror Equation
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (13)
- A concave mirror has a radius of curvature of 34.0 cm. (b) If the mirror is immersed in water (refractive inde...
- The thin glass shell shown in Fig. E34.15 has a spherical shape with a radius of curvature of 12.0 cm, and bot...
- Dental Mirror. A dentist uses a curved mirror to view teeth on the upper side of the mouth. Suppose she wants ...
- A spherical, concave shaving mirror has a radius of curvature of 32.0 cm. (b) Where is the ? Is the real or v...
- You hold a spherical salad bowl 60 cm in front of your face with the bottom of the bowl facing you. The bowl i...
- An object is 18.0 cm from the center of a spherical silvered-glass Christmas tree ornament 6.00 cm in diameter...
- An object 0.600 cm tall is placed 16.5 cm to the left of the vertex of a concave spherical mirror having a rad...
- A 2.0-cm-tall object is placed in front of a mirror. A 1.0-cm-tall upright is formed behind the mirror, 150 c...
- The place you get your hair cut has two nearly parallel mirrors 5.0 m apart. As you sit in the chair, your hea...
- A 2.0-cm-tall candle flame is 2.0 m from a wall. You happen to have a lens with a focal length of 32 cm. How m...
- BIO A keratometer is an optical device used to measure the radius of curvature of the eye's cornea—its entranc...
- The mirror in FIGURE CP34.79 is covered with a piece of glass whose thickness at the center equals the mirror'...
- BIO A dentist uses a curved mirror to view the back side of teeth in the upper jaw. Suppose she wants an uprig...