Phase Constant definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Wave Function A mathematical description of a wave, often using sine or cosine, incorporating amplitude, wave number, angular frequency, and phase constant.

Amplitude The maximum displacement of a wave from its equilibrium position, measured in meters.

Phase Constant A value that shifts a wave graph left or right, aligning it with standard sine or cosine graphs.

Wave Number A measure of spatial frequency of a wave, given in radians per meter, denoted as k.

Angular Frequency The rate of change of the phase of a wave, given in radians per second, denoted as omega.

Sine Function A trigonometric function used to describe waves starting at zero displacement.

Cosine Function A trigonometric function used to describe waves starting at maximum displacement.

Displacement The distance a point on the wave is from its equilibrium position at a given time.

Radians A unit of angular measure used in the phase constant, where 2π radians equals 360 degrees.