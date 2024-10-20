Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Phase Constant definitions Flashcards

Back
Phase Constant definitions
1/10
  • Wave Function
    A mathematical description of a wave, often using sine or cosine, incorporating amplitude, wave number, angular frequency, and phase constant.
  • Amplitude
    The maximum displacement of a wave from its equilibrium position, measured in meters.
  • Phase Constant
    A value that shifts a wave graph left or right, aligning it with standard sine or cosine graphs.
  • Wave Number
    A measure of spatial frequency of a wave, given in radians per meter, denoted as k.
  • Angular Frequency
    The rate of change of the phase of a wave, given in radians per second, denoted as omega.
  • Sine Function
    A trigonometric function used to describe waves starting at zero displacement.
  • Cosine Function
    A trigonometric function used to describe waves starting at maximum displacement.
  • Displacement
    The distance a point on the wave is from its equilibrium position at a given time.
  • Radians
    A unit of angular measure used in the phase constant, where 2π radians equals 360 degrees.
  • Inverse Sine
    A function used to determine the angle whose sine is a given number, used in calculating phase constants.