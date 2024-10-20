Phase Constant definitions Flashcards
Phase Constant definitions
- Wave FunctionA mathematical description of a wave, often using sine or cosine, incorporating amplitude, wave number, angular frequency, and phase constant.
- AmplitudeThe maximum displacement of a wave from its equilibrium position, measured in meters.
- Phase ConstantA value that shifts a wave graph left or right, aligning it with standard sine or cosine graphs.
- Wave NumberA measure of spatial frequency of a wave, given in radians per meter, denoted as k.
- Angular FrequencyThe rate of change of the phase of a wave, given in radians per second, denoted as omega.
- Sine FunctionA trigonometric function used to describe waves starting at zero displacement.
- Cosine FunctionA trigonometric function used to describe waves starting at maximum displacement.
- DisplacementThe distance a point on the wave is from its equilibrium position at a given time.
- RadiansA unit of angular measure used in the phase constant, where 2π radians equals 360 degrees.
- Inverse SineA function used to determine the angle whose sine is a given number, used in calculating phase constants.