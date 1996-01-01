18. Waves & Sound
Phase Constant
Phase Constant of a Wave Function
A wave traveling to the right has an Amplitude of 15 cm, wavelength of 40 cm, and oscillates 8 times per second. At t = 0, the displacement of a particle at x = 0 along this wave is +15 cm. Write the wave function, including the phase constant, using a sine function.
A
y(x,t)=0.15sin(0.40x−8t−1.57)
B
y(x,t)=0.15sin(15.7x+50.3t)
C
y(x,t)=0.15sin(0.157x−0.78t−1.57)
D
y(x,t)=0.15sin(15.7x−50.3t+1.57)
