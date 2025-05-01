Phase Constant quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the phase constant in a wave function, and how is it determined for a wave that does not start at zero or at its amplitude?

The phase constant (Φ) in a wave function shifts the wave left or right to match its actual starting position. It is determined by using the initial displacement at x = 0 and t = 0. For a sine function, Φ is found by solving sin(Φ) = y₀/A, where y₀ is the initial displacement and A is the amplitude. For a cosine function, solve cos(Φ) = y₀/A. The sign of Φ depends on whether the wave is shifted left (positive Φ) or right (negative Φ) from the standard starting position.