Polarization & Polarization Filters definitions Flashcards

Polarization Orientation of light's electric field oscillation, represented by a double-headed arrow in diagrams.

Electromagnetic Wave A wave with oscillating electric and magnetic fields at perpendicular axes.

Polarization Diagram A visual representation of light's polarization direction using a double-headed arrow.

Unpolarized Light Light with electric fields oscillating in random directions, depicted by multiple arrows.

Polarizer A filter allowing only light components parallel to its transmission axis to pass through.

Transmission Axis The specific direction in a polarizer that allows light components to pass through.

One-half Rule The principle that unpolarized light's intensity is halved when passing through a polarizer.

Malus's Law A formula for intensity of polarized light through another polarizer: I = I0 * cos^2(theta).

Analyzer A second polarizer in a system that further polarizes light in its transmission direction.

Cosine Squared Rule Used for calculating intensity of polarized light through a second polarizer using angle theta.

Intensity The power per unit area of light, often reduced by polarizers.

Angle of Polarization The angle at which the electric field oscillates relative to a reference axis.

Vertical Component The part of light's electric field aligned with the vertical axis after passing a polarizer.

Horizontal Axis The axis along which a polarizer can be oriented, affecting light's polarization.