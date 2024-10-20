Polarization & Polarization Filters definitions Flashcards
Polarization & Polarization Filters definitions
- PolarizationOrientation of light's electric field oscillation, represented by a double-headed arrow in diagrams.
- Electromagnetic WaveA wave with oscillating electric and magnetic fields at perpendicular axes.
- Polarization DiagramA visual representation of light's polarization direction using a double-headed arrow.
- Unpolarized LightLight with electric fields oscillating in random directions, depicted by multiple arrows.
- PolarizerA filter allowing only light components parallel to its transmission axis to pass through.
- Transmission AxisThe specific direction in a polarizer that allows light components to pass through.
- One-half RuleThe principle that unpolarized light's intensity is halved when passing through a polarizer.
- Malus's LawA formula for intensity of polarized light through another polarizer: I = I0 * cos^2(theta).
- AnalyzerA second polarizer in a system that further polarizes light in its transmission direction.
- Cosine Squared RuleUsed for calculating intensity of polarized light through a second polarizer using angle theta.
- IntensityThe power per unit area of light, often reduced by polarizers.
- Angle of PolarizationThe angle at which the electric field oscillates relative to a reference axis.
- Vertical ComponentThe part of light's electric field aligned with the vertical axis after passing a polarizer.
- Horizontal AxisThe axis along which a polarizer can be oriented, affecting light's polarization.
- ComponentA part of the light's electric field that aligns with a polarizer's transmission axis.