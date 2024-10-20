Polarization & Polarization Filters definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Polarization & Polarization Filters definitions
1/15
  • Polarization
    Orientation of light's electric field oscillation, represented by a double-headed arrow in diagrams.
  • Electromagnetic Wave
    A wave with oscillating electric and magnetic fields at perpendicular axes.
  • Polarization Diagram
    A visual representation of light's polarization direction using a double-headed arrow.
  • Unpolarized Light
    Light with electric fields oscillating in random directions, depicted by multiple arrows.
  • Polarizer
    A filter allowing only light components parallel to its transmission axis to pass through.
  • Transmission Axis
    The specific direction in a polarizer that allows light components to pass through.
  • One-half Rule
    The principle that unpolarized light's intensity is halved when passing through a polarizer.
  • Malus's Law
    A formula for intensity of polarized light through another polarizer: I = I0 * cos^2(theta).
  • Analyzer
    A second polarizer in a system that further polarizes light in its transmission direction.
  • Cosine Squared Rule
    Used for calculating intensity of polarized light through a second polarizer using angle theta.
  • Intensity
    The power per unit area of light, often reduced by polarizers.
  • Angle of Polarization
    The angle at which the electric field oscillates relative to a reference axis.
  • Vertical Component
    The part of light's electric field aligned with the vertical axis after passing a polarizer.
  • Horizontal Axis
    The axis along which a polarizer can be oriented, affecting light's polarization.
  • Component
    A part of the light's electric field that aligns with a polarizer's transmission axis.