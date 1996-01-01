32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
1
concept
Introduction to Polarization
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
Unpolarized light with intensity of 6 W/m2 is incident on a polarizer. If the polarizer's transmission axis is at an angle of 45° above the horizontal, draw a diagram of this system and find the intensity of transmitted light.
A
12 W/m2
B
6 W/m2
C
3 W/m2
D
0 W/m2
3
concept
Multiple Polarizers & Malus's Law
9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
ProblemProblem
Horizontally polarized light is incident on a polarization filter. The initial intensity of the light is 0.55 W/m2, but is then reduced to 0.40W/m2 after passing through the filter. Calculate the angle of the transmission axis of the polarization filter with respect to the horizontal.
A
43.34 degrees (0.756 radians)
B
37.69 degrees (0.658 radians)
C
31.48 degrees (0.549 radians)
D
Undefined
5
example
Example 1
9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Polarization & Polarization Filters
Additional resources for Polarization & Polarization Filters
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (6)
- Unpolarized light of intensity I₀ is incident on a stack of 7 polarizing filters, each with its axis rotated 1...
- Unpolarized light with intensity 350 W/m^2 passes first through a polarizing filter with its axis vertical, th...
- Unpolarized light with intensity I0 is incident on two polarizing filters. The axis of the first filter makes ...
- A beam of unpolarized light of intensity I0 passes through a series of ideal polarizing filters with their pol...
- Light of original intensity I0 passes through two ideal polarizing filters having their polarizing axes orient...
- Light of original intensity I0 passes through two ideal polarizing filters having their polarizing axes orient...