Position-Time Graphs & Velocity definitions Flashcards

Position-Time Graph A graph showing an object's position on the y-axis and time on the x-axis, used to visualize motion.

Slope The ratio of the vertical change to the horizontal change on a graph, representing velocity in position-time graphs.

Velocity The rate of change of position, represented by the slope of a position-time graph.

Instantaneous Velocity The velocity at a specific point in time, determined by the slope of the tangent line on a position-time graph.

Average Velocity The total displacement divided by the total time taken, calculated as the slope between two points on a graph.

Tangent Line A line that touches a curve at a single point, used to determine instantaneous velocity.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity, indicated by a curved position-time graph.

Curved Graph Indicates changing velocity and non-zero acceleration on a position-time graph.

Horizontal Slope Indicates no change in position, meaning the object is at rest.

Upward Slope Indicates forward motion on a position-time graph.

Downward Slope Indicates backward motion on a position-time graph.

Peak The highest point on a curve where the velocity is zero.

Valley The lowest point on a curve where the velocity is zero.

Steepness Indicates the magnitude of velocity; steeper slopes mean higher velocity.