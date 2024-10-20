Position-Time Graphs & Velocity definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • Position-Time Graph
    A graph showing an object's position on the y-axis and time on the x-axis, used to visualize motion.
  • Slope
    The ratio of the vertical change to the horizontal change on a graph, representing velocity in position-time graphs.
  • Velocity
    The rate of change of position, represented by the slope of a position-time graph.
  • Instantaneous Velocity
    The velocity at a specific point in time, determined by the slope of the tangent line on a position-time graph.
  • Average Velocity
    The total displacement divided by the total time taken, calculated as the slope between two points on a graph.
  • Tangent Line
    A line that touches a curve at a single point, used to determine instantaneous velocity.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity, indicated by a curved position-time graph.
  • Curved Graph
    Indicates changing velocity and non-zero acceleration on a position-time graph.
  • Horizontal Slope
    Indicates no change in position, meaning the object is at rest.
  • Upward Slope
    Indicates forward motion on a position-time graph.
  • Downward Slope
    Indicates backward motion on a position-time graph.
  • Peak
    The highest point on a curve where the velocity is zero.
  • Valley
    The lowest point on a curve where the velocity is zero.
  • Steepness
    Indicates the magnitude of velocity; steeper slopes mean higher velocity.
  • Smiley Face Curve
    Indicates positive acceleration on a position-time graph.