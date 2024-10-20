Skip to main content
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity quiz Flashcards

Position-Time Graphs & Velocity quiz
  • What is represented on the x-axis of a position-time graph?
    The x-axis of a position-time graph represents time.
  • What does the slope of a position-time graph indicate?
    The slope of a position-time graph indicates the velocity of the object. An upward slope indicates positive velocity (moving forward), a horizontal slope indicates zero velocity (stopped), and a downward slope indicates negative velocity (moving backward).
  • How can you determine instantaneous velocity on a position-time graph?
    Instantaneous velocity on a position-time graph is determined by the slope of the tangent line at a specific point on the curve.
  • What does a curved position-time graph indicate about an object's motion?
    A curved position-time graph indicates that the object's velocity is changing, which means there is non-zero acceleration.
  • What is represented by the variable 'd' in the context of a position-time graph?
    In the context of a position-time graph, 'd' typically represents displacement, which is the change in position of the object over a given time interval.
  • How can you determine if an object is moving forward, stopped, or moving backward using a position-time graph?
    An upward slope indicates moving forward, a horizontal slope indicates stopping, and a downward slope indicates moving backward.
  • What is the velocity at the peaks and valleys of a position-time graph?
    The velocity at the peaks and valleys of a position-time graph is zero, as the slope of the tangent line at these points is horizontal.
  • How do you calculate average velocity from a position-time graph?
    Average velocity is calculated by finding the slope of the line connecting two points on the position-time graph, using the formula delta x over delta t.
  • What does a steeper slope on a position-time graph indicate about velocity?
    A steeper slope indicates a higher magnitude of velocity, while a flatter slope indicates a lower magnitude.
  • What does a smiley face curve on a position-time graph indicate about acceleration?
    A smiley face curve indicates positive acceleration, as the velocity changes from negative to positive.
  • What does a frowny face curve on a position-time graph indicate about acceleration?
    A frowny face curve indicates negative acceleration, as the velocity changes from positive to negative.
  • How can you approximate instantaneous velocity if a tangent line is not provided?
    You can approximate instantaneous velocity by drawing a tangent line yourself and estimating its slope as a best guess.