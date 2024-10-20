Position-Time Graphs & Velocity quiz Flashcards

What is represented on the x-axis of a position-time graph?
The x-axis of a position-time graph represents time.
What does the slope of a position-time graph indicate?
The slope of a position-time graph indicates the velocity of the object. An upward slope indicates positive velocity (moving forward), a horizontal slope indicates zero velocity (stopped), and a downward slope indicates negative velocity (moving backward).
How can you determine instantaneous velocity on a position-time graph?
Instantaneous velocity on a position-time graph is determined by the slope of the tangent line at a specific point on the curve.
What does a curved position-time graph indicate about an object's motion?
A curved position-time graph indicates that the object's velocity is changing, which means there is non-zero acceleration.
What is represented by the variable 'd' in the context of a position-time graph?
In the context of a position-time graph, 'd' typically represents displacement, which is the change in position of the object over a given time interval.
What does the slope of a position-time graph represent?
The slope of a position-time graph represents the velocity of the object.
How can you determine if an object is moving forward, stopped, or moving backward using a position-time graph?
An upward slope indicates moving forward, a horizontal slope indicates stopping, and a downward slope indicates moving backward.
What does a curved position-time graph indicate about an object's motion?
A curved position-time graph indicates that the object's velocity is changing, meaning there is non-zero acceleration.
How do you calculate instantaneous velocity on a position-time graph?
Instantaneous velocity is calculated using the slope of a tangent line at a specific point on the position-time graph.
What is the velocity at the peaks and valleys of a position-time graph?
The velocity at the peaks and valleys of a position-time graph is zero, as the slope of the tangent line at these points is horizontal.
How do you calculate average velocity from a position-time graph?
Average velocity is calculated by finding the slope of the line connecting two points on the position-time graph, using the formula delta x over delta t.
What does a steeper slope on a position-time graph indicate about velocity?
A steeper slope indicates a higher magnitude of velocity, while a flatter slope indicates a lower magnitude.
What does a smiley face curve on a position-time graph indicate about acceleration?
A smiley face curve indicates positive acceleration, as the velocity changes from negative to positive.
What does a frowny face curve on a position-time graph indicate about acceleration?
A frowny face curve indicates negative acceleration, as the velocity changes from positive to negative.
How can you approximate instantaneous velocity if a tangent line is not provided?
You can approximate instantaneous velocity by drawing a tangent line yourself and estimating its slope as a best guess.