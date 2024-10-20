Radiation Pressure definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Radiation Pressure The force per unit area exerted by electromagnetic waves when they interact with objects.

Electromagnetic Waves Waves that carry energy and momentum, capable of exerting force upon interaction with matter.

Momentum A property of electromagnetic waves allowing them to exert force, despite having no mass.

Absorbed Light Light that transfers its momentum to an object, exerting a force and causing a small velocity.

Reflected Light Light that bounces back from a surface, changing momentum more significantly than absorbed light.

Intensity The power per unit area of electromagnetic waves, crucial in calculating radiation pressure.

Speed of Light A constant value, denoted as c, used in calculations of radiation pressure and force.

Inelastic Collision A scenario where absorbed light transfers momentum, similar to objects sticking together post-collision.

Elastic Collision A scenario where reflected light changes momentum, akin to objects rebounding post-collision.

Force The push or pull exerted by electromagnetic waves on an object, calculated using intensity and area.

Area The surface over which electromagnetic waves exert force, affecting the calculation of pressure.

Power The rate of energy transfer by electromagnetic waves, used to determine intensity.

Pascals The unit of measurement for pressure, including radiation pressure exerted by light.

Newton The unit of measurement for force, including the force exerted by absorbed or reflected light.