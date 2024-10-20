Radiation Pressure definitions Flashcards
Back
Radiation Pressure definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Radiation PressureThe force per unit area exerted by electromagnetic waves when they interact with objects.
- Electromagnetic WavesWaves that carry energy and momentum, capable of exerting force upon interaction with matter.
- MomentumA property of electromagnetic waves allowing them to exert force, despite having no mass.
- Absorbed LightLight that transfers its momentum to an object, exerting a force and causing a small velocity.
- Reflected LightLight that bounces back from a surface, changing momentum more significantly than absorbed light.
- IntensityThe power per unit area of electromagnetic waves, crucial in calculating radiation pressure.
- Speed of LightA constant value, denoted as c, used in calculations of radiation pressure and force.
- Inelastic CollisionA scenario where absorbed light transfers momentum, similar to objects sticking together post-collision.
- Elastic CollisionA scenario where reflected light changes momentum, akin to objects rebounding post-collision.
- ForceThe push or pull exerted by electromagnetic waves on an object, calculated using intensity and area.
- AreaThe surface over which electromagnetic waves exert force, affecting the calculation of pressure.
- PowerThe rate of energy transfer by electromagnetic waves, used to determine intensity.
- PascalsThe unit of measurement for pressure, including radiation pressure exerted by light.
- NewtonThe unit of measurement for force, including the force exerted by absorbed or reflected light.
- LaserA device emitting light with high intensity, used in examples to illustrate radiation pressure.