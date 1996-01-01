32. Electromagnetic Waves
Radiation Pressure
concept
Radiation Pressure
ProblemProblem
A radio transmits a wave with intensity 27.0 W/m2 towards a flat surface (perfectly reflecting) with area 2m2. Calculate the force and radiation pressure on the surface.
Pressure = 1.8×10−7Pa ; Force = 3.6×10−7N
Pressure = 9.0×10−8Pa ; Force = 1.8×10−7N
Pressure = 1.8×10−7Pa ; Force = 9.0×10−8N
Pressure = 9.0×10−8Pa ; Force = 3.6×10−7N
Example 1
Example 2
