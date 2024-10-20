Radiation Pressure quiz Flashcards

Which of the following statements about radiation pressure are true?
Radiation pressure is the force exerted by electromagnetic waves, like light, due to their momentum. It can occur in two scenarios: absorbed light, where the force is I*A/C, and reflected light, where the force is 2*I*A/C. The pressure for absorbed light is I/C, and for reflected light, it is 2*I/C. Reflected light exerts a greater force than absorbed light due to a larger change in momentum.
What is radiation pressure and how is it related to electromagnetic waves?
Radiation pressure is the force exerted by electromagnetic waves due to their momentum. It occurs when light is absorbed or reflected by an object.
How does the force exerted by absorbed light compare to that of reflected light?
Reflected light exerts a greater force than absorbed light because the change in momentum is larger for reflected light.
What is the formula for the force exerted by absorbed light?
The force exerted by absorbed light is calculated as F absorbed = I*A/C, where I is intensity, A is area, and C is the speed of light.
What is the formula for the force exerted by reflected light?
The force exerted by reflected light is F reflected = 2*I*A/C, which is twice the force of absorbed light due to greater momentum change.
How is radiation pressure defined in terms of force and area?
Radiation pressure is defined as the force per unit area, with P absorbed = I/C for absorbed light and P reflected = 2*I/C for reflected light.
What is the relationship between intensity, power, and area in radiation pressure problems?
Intensity (I) is related to power (P) and area (A) by the formula I = P/A.
How can you calculate the radiation pressure on an object absorbing light?
Radiation pressure for absorbed light can be calculated using P absorbed = I/C, where I is intensity and C is the speed of light.
What is the significance of the speed of light (C) in radiation pressure equations?
The speed of light (C) is a constant used in the denominator of radiation pressure equations, affecting the magnitude of the pressure and force.
Why is the force exerted by a laser on a hand considered very small?
The force is very small because the intensity and area involved are small, resulting in a minimal pressure and force exerted by the laser.