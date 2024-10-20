Ray Diagrams For Lenses definitions Flashcards
Ray Diagrams For Lenses definitions
- Converging LensA lens that bends collimated light rays towards a point of convergence on the opposite side.
- Diverging LensA lens that spreads light rays apart, creating virtual images that appear to originate from a point.
- FocusThe point where light rays converge or appear to diverge from after passing through a lens.
- Biconvex LensA type of converging lens with two outward-curving surfaces.
- Biconcave LensA type of diverging lens with two inward-curving surfaces.
- Ray DiagramA graphical method to determine the path of light through lenses and locate image positions.
- Virtual ImageAn image formed by diverging lenses that appears to be located at a point from which light rays seem to originate.
- Real ImageAn image formed by converging lenses where light rays actually converge.
- Central AxisAn imaginary line that passes through the center of a lens, used as a reference in ray diagrams.
- Apparent FocusThe point from which diverging light rays appear to originate after passing through a lens.
- Focal LengthThe distance from the center of a lens to its focus.
- RefractionThe bending of light as it passes through a lens, changing its speed and direction.
- Thin LensA lens whose thickness is negligible compared to its radius of curvature.
- Inverted ImageAn image that is upside down relative to the object, typically formed by converging lenses.
- Upright ImageAn image that maintains the same orientation as the object, typically formed by diverging lenses.