Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Ray Diagrams For Lenses definitions Flashcards

Back
Ray Diagrams For Lenses definitions
1/15
  • Converging Lens
    A lens that bends collimated light rays towards a point of convergence on the opposite side.
  • Diverging Lens
    A lens that spreads light rays apart, creating virtual images that appear to originate from a point.
  • Focus
    The point where light rays converge or appear to diverge from after passing through a lens.
  • Biconvex Lens
    A type of converging lens with two outward-curving surfaces.
  • Biconcave Lens
    A type of diverging lens with two inward-curving surfaces.
  • Ray Diagram
    A graphical method to determine the path of light through lenses and locate image positions.
  • Virtual Image
    An image formed by diverging lenses that appears to be located at a point from which light rays seem to originate.
  • Real Image
    An image formed by converging lenses where light rays actually converge.
  • Central Axis
    An imaginary line that passes through the center of a lens, used as a reference in ray diagrams.
  • Apparent Focus
    The point from which diverging light rays appear to originate after passing through a lens.
  • Focal Length
    The distance from the center of a lens to its focus.
  • Refraction
    The bending of light as it passes through a lens, changing its speed and direction.
  • Thin Lens
    A lens whose thickness is negligible compared to its radius of curvature.
  • Inverted Image
    An image that is upside down relative to the object, typically formed by converging lenses.
  • Upright Image
    An image that maintains the same orientation as the object, typically formed by diverging lenses.