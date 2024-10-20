Ray Diagrams For Lenses definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Converging Lens A lens that bends collimated light rays towards a point of convergence on the opposite side.

Diverging Lens A lens that spreads light rays apart, creating virtual images that appear to originate from a point.

Focus The point where light rays converge or appear to diverge from after passing through a lens.

Biconvex Lens A type of converging lens with two outward-curving surfaces.

Biconcave Lens A type of diverging lens with two inward-curving surfaces.

Ray Diagram A graphical method to determine the path of light through lenses and locate image positions.

Virtual Image An image formed by diverging lenses that appears to be located at a point from which light rays seem to originate.

Real Image An image formed by converging lenses where light rays actually converge.

Central Axis An imaginary line that passes through the center of a lens, used as a reference in ray diagrams.

Apparent Focus The point from which diverging light rays appear to originate after passing through a lens.

Focal Length The distance from the center of a lens to its focus.

Refraction The bending of light as it passes through a lens, changing its speed and direction.

Thin Lens A lens whose thickness is negligible compared to its radius of curvature.

Inverted Image An image that is upside down relative to the object, typically formed by converging lenses.