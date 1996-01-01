Ray Diagrams For Lenses
Ray Diagrams for Converging Lenses
If an object is placed within the focus of a converging lens (it's at a distance of less than the focal length), will a real image form? If so, does it form at a distance less than or greater than the focal length?
The image is virtual. Distance is greater than f.
The image is real. Distance is greater than f.
The image is virtual. Distance is less than f.
The image is real. Distance is less than f.
No image is formed
Ray Diagrams for Diverging Lenses
If an object is placed within the focus of a diverging lens (it's at a distance of less than the focal length), where will the image form? If so, does it form at a distance less than or greater than the focal length?
A real image is formed at a distance larger than f
A real image is formed at a distance less than f
A virtual image is formed at a distance larger than f
A virtual image is formed at a distance less than f
No image is formed
