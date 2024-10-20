Ray Diagrams For Mirrors definitions Flashcards
Ray Diagrams For Mirrors definitions
- Concave MirrorA mirror that converges collimated light to a focal point, forming real or virtual images depending on object position.
- Convex MirrorA mirror that diverges light, creating virtual images with an apparent focus behind the mirror.
- Plane MirrorA flat mirror that reflects light without converging or diverging, producing virtual images at the same distance as the object.
- FocusThe point where light rays converge after reflecting off a concave mirror or appear to converge in a convex mirror.
- Focal LengthThe distance from the mirror's apex to the focus, determining the mirror's converging or diverging properties.
- Central AxisAn imaginary line passing through the apex of a mirror, used as a reference for drawing ray diagrams.
- ApexThe point on a mirror's surface where the central axis intersects, also known as the vertex.
- Collimated LightLight rays that are parallel to each other, often used in ray diagrams to illustrate reflection.
- Virtual ImageAn image formed by diverging light rays that appear to converge, seen in convex and plane mirrors.
- Real ImageAn image formed by converging light rays, typically inverted, and can be projected onto a screen.
- Incident AngleThe angle between the incoming light ray and the normal to the surface at the point of incidence.
- Reflected RayThe light ray that bounces off a mirror surface, following the law of reflection.
- Apparent FocusThe point where light rays appear to converge in a convex mirror, creating a virtual image.
- Law of ReflectionThe principle stating that the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection for light rays.
- Inverted ImageAn image that is upside down relative to the object, typically formed by concave mirrors.