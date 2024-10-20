Skip to main content
Ray Diagrams For Mirrors definitions Flashcards

Ray Diagrams For Mirrors definitions
  • Concave Mirror
    A mirror that converges collimated light to a focal point, forming real or virtual images depending on object position.
  • Convex Mirror
    A mirror that diverges light, creating virtual images with an apparent focus behind the mirror.
  • Plane Mirror
    A flat mirror that reflects light without converging or diverging, producing virtual images at the same distance as the object.
  • Focus
    The point where light rays converge after reflecting off a concave mirror or appear to converge in a convex mirror.
  • Focal Length
    The distance from the mirror's apex to the focus, determining the mirror's converging or diverging properties.
  • Central Axis
    An imaginary line passing through the apex of a mirror, used as a reference for drawing ray diagrams.
  • Apex
    The point on a mirror's surface where the central axis intersects, also known as the vertex.
  • Collimated Light
    Light rays that are parallel to each other, often used in ray diagrams to illustrate reflection.
  • Virtual Image
    An image formed by diverging light rays that appear to converge, seen in convex and plane mirrors.
  • Real Image
    An image formed by converging light rays, typically inverted, and can be projected onto a screen.
  • Incident Angle
    The angle between the incoming light ray and the normal to the surface at the point of incidence.
  • Reflected Ray
    The light ray that bounces off a mirror surface, following the law of reflection.
  • Apparent Focus
    The point where light rays appear to converge in a convex mirror, creating a virtual image.
  • Law of Reflection
    The principle stating that the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection for light rays.
  • Inverted Image
    An image that is upside down relative to the object, typically formed by concave mirrors.