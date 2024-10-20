Ray Diagrams For Mirrors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Concave Mirror A mirror that converges collimated light to a focal point, forming real or virtual images depending on object position.

Convex Mirror A mirror that diverges light, creating virtual images with an apparent focus behind the mirror.

Plane Mirror A flat mirror that reflects light without converging or diverging, producing virtual images at the same distance as the object.

Focus The point where light rays converge after reflecting off a concave mirror or appear to converge in a convex mirror.

Focal Length The distance from the mirror's apex to the focus, determining the mirror's converging or diverging properties.

Central Axis An imaginary line passing through the apex of a mirror, used as a reference for drawing ray diagrams.

Apex The point on a mirror's surface where the central axis intersects, also known as the vertex.

Collimated Light Light rays that are parallel to each other, often used in ray diagrams to illustrate reflection.

Virtual Image An image formed by diverging light rays that appear to converge, seen in convex and plane mirrors.

Real Image An image formed by converging light rays, typically inverted, and can be projected onto a screen.

Incident Angle The angle between the incoming light ray and the normal to the surface at the point of incidence.

Reflected Ray The light ray that bounces off a mirror surface, following the law of reflection.

Apparent Focus The point where light rays appear to converge in a convex mirror, creating a virtual image.

Law of Reflection The principle stating that the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection for light rays.