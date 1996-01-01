Ray Diagrams For Mirrors
Ray Diagrams for Concave Mirrors
Will an image be formed for an object placed inside the focus of a concave mirror? If so, where will it be formed?
The same distance behind the concave mirror.
No image
Yes, at focus
Yes, at the center of curvature.
Ray Diagrams for Convex Mirrors
Find the location of the virtual image produced by a convex mirror when the object is placed a distance less than the focal length from the surface of the mirror.
Distance less than f behind the mirror
Distance less than f in front of the mirror
A distance greater than f behind the mirror
A distance greater than f in front of the mirror
No image is formed
Ray Diagrams for Plane Mirrors
You want to hang a plane mirror on your wall. If you want your entire body to fit into the mirror, what's the maximum height off the ground that the mirror must be? What is the smallest mirror you can buy? Consider yourself to be 1.55 m tall.
Height of mirror = 0m; Size of mirror = 1.55m
Height of mirror = 0.775m; Size of mirror = 0.775m
Height of mirror = 0.775m; Size of mirror = 1.55m
Height of mirror = 0.5m; Size of mirror = 0.775m