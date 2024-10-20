Refraction of Light & Snell's Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Refraction Phenomenon where light changes speed and direction when entering a new material at an angle.

Snell's Law Equation relating the indices of refraction and angles of incidence and refraction: N1 * sin(theta1) = N2 * sin(theta2).

Index of Refraction Measure of how much a material reduces the speed of light, affecting the angle of refraction.

Angle of Incidence Angle between the incoming light ray and the normal to the surface at the point of incidence.

Angle of Refraction Angle between the refracted light ray and the normal to the surface in the new medium.

Normal Imaginary line perpendicular to the boundary between two different media where refraction occurs.

Medium Material through which light travels, affecting its speed and direction.

Incident Light Light ray that strikes a surface before refraction or reflection occurs.

Outgoing Light Light ray that emerges after refraction, having changed direction and speed.

Inverse Sine Mathematical function used to determine an angle from its sine value, often used in Snell's Law.

Higher Index Condition where light enters a medium with a greater index of refraction, bending towards the normal.

Lower Index Condition where light enters a medium with a lesser index of refraction, bending away from the normal.

Boundary Interface between two different media where refraction or reflection of light occurs.

Sine Trigonometric function used in Snell's Law to relate angles of incidence and refraction.