Refraction of Light & Snell's Law definitions Flashcards

Refraction of Light & Snell's Law definitions
- RefractionPhenomenon where light changes speed and direction when entering a new material at an angle.
- Snell's LawEquation relating the indices of refraction and angles of incidence and refraction: N1 * sin(theta1) = N2 * sin(theta2).
- Index of RefractionMeasure of how much a material reduces the speed of light, affecting the angle of refraction.
- Angle of IncidenceAngle between the incoming light ray and the normal to the surface at the point of incidence.
- Angle of RefractionAngle between the refracted light ray and the normal to the surface in the new medium.
- NormalImaginary line perpendicular to the boundary between two different media where refraction occurs.
- MediumMaterial through which light travels, affecting its speed and direction.
- Incident LightLight ray that strikes a surface before refraction or reflection occurs.
- Outgoing LightLight ray that emerges after refraction, having changed direction and speed.
- Inverse SineMathematical function used to determine an angle from its sine value, often used in Snell's Law.
- Higher IndexCondition where light enters a medium with a greater index of refraction, bending towards the normal.
- Lower IndexCondition where light enters a medium with a lesser index of refraction, bending away from the normal.
- BoundaryInterface between two different media where refraction or reflection of light occurs.
- SineTrigonometric function used in Snell's Law to relate angles of incidence and refraction.
- ThetaSymbol commonly used to represent angles in mathematical equations, such as in Snell's Law.