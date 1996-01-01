33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
1
concept
Snell's Law
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
A laser pointer emits a ray which enters a quartz crystal at an angle 50° with the normal to the surface of the crystal. The ray bends inside the crystal, making an angle of 30° with the normal. Find the index of refraction of quartz.
A
1.00
B
0.65
C
1.53
D
3.77
3
example
Example 1
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
ProblemProblem
A ray of light is incident on a glass pane with an angle of 60°. The light partially reflects and partially refracts. What is the angle θ between the reflected and refracted rays?
A
66.4°
B
53.6°
C
36.4°
D
83.4°
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
Additional resources for Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (37)
- What is the frequency of an electromagnetic wave that has the same wavelength as a 2.5 kHz sound wave in water...
- A helium-neon laser beam has a wavelength in air of 633 nm. It takes 1.38 ns for the light to travel through 3...
- Some modern optical devices are made with glass whose index of refraction changes with distance from the front...
- (a) A tank containing methanol has walls 2.50 cm thick made of glass of refractive index 1.550. Light from the...
- Light traveling in air is incident on the surface of a block of plastic at an angle of 62.7° to the normal and...
- Light of a certain frequency has a wavelength of 526 nm in water. What is the wavelength of this light in benz...
- A light beam travels at 1.94 * 10^8 m/s in quartz. The wavelength of the light in quartz is 355 nm. (b) If thi...
- A beam of light has a wavelength of 650 nm in vacuum. (b) What is the wavelength of these waves in the liquid?
- A beam of light strikes a sheet of glass at an angle of 57.0° with the normal in air. You observe that red lig...
- The indexes of refraction for violet light λ = 400 nm2 and red light λ= 700 nm2 in diamond are 2.46 and 2.41, ...
- As shown in Fig. E33.11, a layer of water covers a slab of material X in a beaker. A ray of light traveling up...
- A horizontal, parallelsided plate of glass having a refractive index of 1.52 is in contact with the surface of...
- A beam of white light passes through a uniform thickness of air. If the intensity of the scattered light in th...
- A person is lying on a diving board 3.00 m above the surface of the water in a swimming pool. She looks at a p...
- The glass rod of Exercise 34.22 is immersed in oil (n = 1.45). An object placed to the left of the rod on the ...
- An advanced computer sends information to its various parts via infrared light pulses traveling through silico...
- A horizontal meter stick is centered at the bottom of a 3.0-m-deep, 3.0-m-wide pool of water. Suppose you plac...
- There's one angle of incidence β onto a prism for which the light inside an isosceles prism travels parallel t...
- CALC FIGURE CP34.81 shows a light ray that travels from point A to point B. The ray crosses the boundary at po...
- You're visiting the shark tank at the aquarium when you see a 2.5-m-long shark that appears to be swimming str...
- A giant ocean tank at an aquarium has acrylic plastic walls 18 cm thick. The index of refraction of acrylic pl...
- A light ray in air is incident on a transparent material whose index of refraction is n. a. Find an expressio...
- The 80-cm-tall, 65-cm-wide tank shown in FIGURE P34.48 is completely filled with water. The tank has marks eve...
- A 4.0-m-wide swimming pool is filled to the top. The bottom of the pool becomes completely shaded in the after...
- An astronaut is exploring an unknown planet when she accidentally drops an oxygen canister into a 1.50-m-deep ...
- Shown from above in FIGURE P34.54 is one corner of a rectangular box filled with water. A laser beam starts 10...
- A horizontal laser beam enters the glass prism shown in FIGURE P34.55. When the laser beam exits the prism, by...
- A 1.0-cm-thick layer of water stands on a horizontal slab of glass. A light ray in the air is incident on the ...
- An underwater diver sees the sun 50° above horizontal. How high is the sun above the horizon to a fisherman in...
- A biologist keeps a specimen of his favorite beetle embedded in a cube of polystyrene plastic. The hapless bug...
- To a fish in an aquarium, the 4.00-mm-thick walls appear to be only 3.50 mm thick. What is the index of refrac...
- A laser beam in air is incident on a liquid at an angle of 53° with respect to the normal. The laser beam's an...
- A costume jewelry pendant made of cubic zirconia is submerged in oil. A light ray in the oil strikes one face ...
- A sheet of glass has nᵣₑₔ = 1.52 and nᵥᵢₒₗₑₜ = 1.55. A narrow beam of white light is incident on the glass at ...
- White light is incident onto a 30° prism at the 40° angle shown in FIGURE P35.41. Violet light emerges perpend...
- A beam of white light enters a transparent material. Wavelengths for which the index of refraction is n are re...
- A hydrogen discharge lamp emits light with two prominent wavelengths: 656 nm (red) and 486 nm (blue). The ligh...