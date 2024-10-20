Skip to main content
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law quiz Flashcards

Refraction of Light & Snell's Law quiz
  • How does a prism separate white light into the different colors that compose it?
    A prism separates white light into different colors through refraction. Each color of light has a different wavelength and thus a different index of refraction, causing them to bend at different angles as they pass through the prism.
  • Why does white light separate into different colors?
    White light separates into different colors because each color has a different wavelength and refracts at a different angle when passing through a medium like a prism.
  • What is the spreading out of light into different colors called?
    The spreading out of light into different colors is called dispersion.
  • What does a prism do to white light?
    A prism refracts white light, causing it to spread out into its constituent colors, creating a spectrum.
  • Why does white light create a rainbow when passed through a prism?
    White light creates a rainbow when passed through a prism because the prism refracts each color at a different angle, separating the light into a spectrum of colors.
  • How does a prism separate visible light into its different colors?
    A prism separates visible light into its different colors by refracting each wavelength at a different angle due to their varying speeds in the prism material.
  • Which structures are not responsible for the refraction of light?
    Opaque objects and surfaces that do not allow light to pass through are not responsible for the refraction of light.
  • What happens to the speed and direction of light when it enters a new material at an angle?
    When light enters a new material at an angle, it changes speed and direction, a phenomenon known as refraction.
  • According to Snell's Law, what is the relationship between the angles and indices of refraction of two materials?
    Snell's Law states that N1 * sin(theta1) = N2 * sin(theta2), where N represents the index of refraction and theta the angle, with theta1 as the angle of incidence and theta2 as the angle of refraction.
  • How does light behave when it enters a medium with a higher index of refraction compared to a lower one?
    When light enters a medium with a higher index of refraction, it bends towards the normal, resulting in a smaller refraction angle than the incidence angle. Conversely, when entering a medium with a lower index, it bends away from the normal, resulting in a larger refraction angle.