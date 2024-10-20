Refraction of Light & Snell's Law quiz Flashcards

How does a prism separate white light into the different colors that compose it?
A prism separates white light into different colors through refraction. Each color of light has a different wavelength and thus a different index of refraction, causing them to bend at different angles as they pass through the prism.
Why does white light separate into different colors?
White light separates into different colors because each color has a different wavelength and refracts at a different angle when passing through a medium like a prism.
What is the spreading out of light into different colors called?
The spreading out of light into different colors is called dispersion.
What does a prism do to white light?
A prism refracts white light, causing it to spread out into its constituent colors, creating a spectrum.
Why does white light create a rainbow when passed through a prism?
White light creates a rainbow when passed through a prism because the prism refracts each color at a different angle, separating the light into a spectrum of colors.
How does a prism separate visible light into its different colors?
A prism separates visible light into its different colors by refracting each wavelength at a different angle due to their varying speeds in the prism material.
Which structures are not responsible for the refraction of light?
Opaque objects and surfaces that do not allow light to pass through are not responsible for the refraction of light.
What happens to the speed and direction of light when it enters a new material at an angle?
When light enters a new material at an angle, it changes speed and direction, a phenomenon known as refraction.
According to Snell's Law, what is the relationship between the angles and indices of refraction of two materials?
Snell's Law states that N1 * sin(theta1) = N2 * sin(theta2), where N represents the index of refraction and theta the angle, with theta1 as the angle of incidence and theta2 as the angle of refraction.
How does light behave when it enters a medium with a higher index of refraction compared to a lower one?
When light enters a medium with a higher index of refraction, it bends towards the normal, resulting in a smaller refraction angle than the incidence angle. Conversely, when entering a medium with a lower index, it bends away from the normal, resulting in a larger refraction angle.