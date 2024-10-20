Moment of Inertia of Systems definitions Flashcards
Moment of Inertia of Systems definitions
- Solid DiskA shape with a moment of inertia similar to a solid cylinder, calculated using half the mass times the radius squared.
- Point MassAn object treated as having all its mass concentrated at a single point for inertia calculations.
- RadiusThe distance from the center to the edge of a disk, crucial for calculating moment of inertia.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, used in calculating moment of inertia.
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution.
- Axis of RotationThe line around which an object rotates, central to determining distances for inertia calculations.
- SystemA combination of a disk and point masses for which the total moment of inertia is calculated.
- DistanceThe space between the center of rotation and the point mass, affecting its contribution to inertia.
- EquationA mathematical expression used to calculate the moment of inertia for different shapes and masses.
- KilogramA unit of mass used in the calculation of moment of inertia.
- MeterA unit of distance used in the calculation of moment of inertia.
- CombinationThe process of adding moments of inertia from different components to find the total inertia.
- ShapeThe form of an object, which determines the equation used for its moment of inertia.
- CenterThe midpoint of a disk, from which distances to point masses are measured.
- EdgeThe outer boundary of a disk, used as a reference point for measuring distances.