Moment of Inertia of Systems definitions Flashcards

Moment of Inertia of Systems definitions

Moment of Inertia of Systems definitions
  • Solid Disk
    A shape with a moment of inertia similar to a solid cylinder, calculated using half the mass times the radius squared.
  • Point Mass
    An object treated as having all its mass concentrated at a single point for inertia calculations.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center to the edge of a disk, crucial for calculating moment of inertia.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, used in calculating moment of inertia.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The line around which an object rotates, central to determining distances for inertia calculations.
  • System
    A combination of a disk and point masses for which the total moment of inertia is calculated.
  • Distance
    The space between the center of rotation and the point mass, affecting its contribution to inertia.
  • Equation
    A mathematical expression used to calculate the moment of inertia for different shapes and masses.
  • Kilogram
    A unit of mass used in the calculation of moment of inertia.
  • Meter
    A unit of distance used in the calculation of moment of inertia.
  • Combination
    The process of adding moments of inertia from different components to find the total inertia.
  • Shape
    The form of an object, which determines the equation used for its moment of inertia.
  • Center
    The midpoint of a disk, from which distances to point masses are measured.
  • Edge
    The outer boundary of a disk, used as a reference point for measuring distances.