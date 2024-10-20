Moment of Inertia of Systems definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Solid Disk A shape with a moment of inertia similar to a solid cylinder, calculated using half the mass times the radius squared.

Point Mass An object treated as having all its mass concentrated at a single point for inertia calculations.

Radius The distance from the center to the edge of a disk, crucial for calculating moment of inertia.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, used in calculating moment of inertia.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution.

Axis of Rotation The line around which an object rotates, central to determining distances for inertia calculations.

System A combination of a disk and point masses for which the total moment of inertia is calculated.

Distance The space between the center of rotation and the point mass, affecting its contribution to inertia.

Equation A mathematical expression used to calculate the moment of inertia for different shapes and masses.

Kilogram A unit of mass used in the calculation of moment of inertia.

Meter A unit of distance used in the calculation of moment of inertia.

Combination The process of adding moments of inertia from different components to find the total inertia.

Shape The form of an object, which determines the equation used for its moment of inertia.

Center The midpoint of a disk, from which distances to point masses are measured.